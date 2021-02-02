ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. Equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

