Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $4.85. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 113,780 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

