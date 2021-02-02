CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCMP. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

