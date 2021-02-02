CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect CNH Industrial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.69.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.