CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 7,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

