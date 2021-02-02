Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 17.1%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) shares shot up 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.14. 256,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

