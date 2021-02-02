Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

