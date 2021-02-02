Colliers Securities Analysts Give Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) a C$1.93 Price Target

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) has been assigned a C$1.93 price target by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) stock remained flat at $C$1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$193.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

