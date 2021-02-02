Colonial Trust Advisors Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 949,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

