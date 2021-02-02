Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BMY opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of -565.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

