Colonial Trust Advisors Has $335,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

