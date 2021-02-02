Comerica Bank Acquires 61,138 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.39% of STAG Industrial worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.