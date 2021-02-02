Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

