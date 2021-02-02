Comerica Bank Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,725,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59.

