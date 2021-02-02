Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.81.

CRZBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

