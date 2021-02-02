Community Bank N.A. Sells 110 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $160.07.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

