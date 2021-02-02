Community Bank N.A. Sells 561 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 324.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 466.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

