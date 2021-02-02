Community Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

