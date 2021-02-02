Community Bank of Raymore Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 1,298,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,628,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.