Community Bank of Raymore Invests $225,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Shares of BXP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,482. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

