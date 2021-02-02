Compound Trading Up 51.6% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $327.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $355.47 or 0.00995720 BTC on major exchanges.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,616 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

