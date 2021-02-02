Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,164,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Howard Capital Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 323,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,909,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

