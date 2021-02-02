Conceal (CCX) Price Up 32.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Conceal has a total market cap of $414,649.20 and $33,481.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,385,876 coins and its circulating supply is 9,701,638 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

