Concert Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,288 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,242% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 590,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

CNCE opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

