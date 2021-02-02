Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,452. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

