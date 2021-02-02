Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,781,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.71. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,230. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

