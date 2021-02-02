Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,746,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522,996 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

