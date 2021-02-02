Concorde Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. Teladoc Health makes up 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.39.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,077,170. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $11.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 44,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.24.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

