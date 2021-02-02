Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 2,472,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

