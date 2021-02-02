Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 16,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

