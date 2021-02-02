Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,118.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 110,293 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 121,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.