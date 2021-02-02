Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

HCAT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,649. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.