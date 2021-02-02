Condor Capital Management Acquires 12,805 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

