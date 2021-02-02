Condor Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

