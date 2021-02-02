Condor Capital Management Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

AMLP opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

