Condor Capital Management Has $567,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 598,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 335,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

