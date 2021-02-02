Condor Capital Management Has $752,000 Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,505 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,672 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 448,500 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

