Condor Capital Management Invests $667,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

