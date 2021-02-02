Condor Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

