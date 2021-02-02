Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.