Condor Capital Management Takes $239,000 Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKCC. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BKCC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, President Nik Singhal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 98,350 shares of company stock worth $259,557. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

