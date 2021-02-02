Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CFXTF opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

