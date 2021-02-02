Conning Inc. Acquires Shares of 853 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS opened at $242.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.37. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

