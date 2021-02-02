Conning Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

