ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

