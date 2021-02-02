CONTRACOIN Trading Down 82.4% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $19,959.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00354692 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033282 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,394,170 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

