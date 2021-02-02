Contrasting Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Margo Caribe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.41 $23.66 million ($0.24) -123.75 Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Margo Caribe.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Margo Caribe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alico has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alico and Margo Caribe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Summary

Alico beats Margo Caribe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Margo Caribe

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

