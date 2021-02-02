Contrasting Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hypera and China Health Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypera $834.89 million 4.56 $294.97 million N/A N/A China Health Industries $9.93 million N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Hypera has higher revenue and earnings than China Health Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hypera and China Health Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypera 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hypera and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypera N/A N/A N/A China Health Industries 34.11% 8.60% 7.05%

Risk and Volatility

Hypera has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands. The company also provides nutrition, sweeteners, and vitamin supplement products under the Tamarine, Vitasay 50+, BiotÃ´nico Fontoura, and Zero-Cal brands; and similar and generic medicines under the Neo QuÃ­mica, Torsilax, Neosoro, Doralgina, Flavonid, and Histamin brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Hypermarcas S.A. and changed its name to Hypera S.A. in February 2018. Hypera S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams. The company also provides health supplements, including Sailuozhi soft capsule, which is made from frog oil, soybean isoflavone, procyanidine, and vitamin E for freckle removal and skin moisture supplements under the QunLe brand; and propolis and black ant capsule that is made from propolis, black ant, acanthopanax, and astragalus root under the Kindlink brand. In addition, it offers health products for acne removal, relieving eyestrain, enhancing bone density, enhancing memory, enhancing nutritional anemia and chloasma, relaxing bowels and promoting the discharge of lead, enhancing immunity and relieving physical fatigue, and dispelling chloasma, as well as iron and multivitamin, and mineral supplements. Further, the company manufactures and sells various types of medical drugs. It primarily sells its products through sales agents. China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. is based in Harbin City, the People's Republic of China.

