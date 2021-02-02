Contrasting Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco and Winmill & Co. Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 2 7 4 0 2.15 Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco currently has a consensus price target of $16.96, suggesting a potential downside of 20.76%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.12 billion 1.61 $688.30 million $2.55 8.39 Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Winmill & Co. Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 9.78% 9.62% 2.63% Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Invesco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invesco beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Winmill & Co. Incorporated Company Profile

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

