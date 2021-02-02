Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 356,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

